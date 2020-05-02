close
Sat May 02, 2020
Web Desk
May 2, 2020

Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' likely to become the biggest ever film premier on Netflix

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020

Chris Hemsworth on Saturday  took to Instagram to celebrate the success of his Netflix film "Extraction".

"We are absolutely blown away by the response this film has been getting! If you haven’t seen it yet, get on to @Netflix and check it out!," he wrote.

"Extraction" is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on the streaming service.

An estimated 90 million households are expected to watch the film starring Chris Hemsworth in the first four weeks.


