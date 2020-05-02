Alia Bhatt trolled for using phone during Rishi Kapoor’s funeral service

Alia Bhatt could be seen holding her phone up, after which, trolls started attacking her

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt became a target of internet censure recently after a photo of her from Rishi Kapoor’s funeral started making rounds.



In the viral photo, the Raazi actor could be seen holding her phone up, after which, trolls started attacking her for using her phone during the funeral proceedings.

However, fans soon jumped in to set the record straight, defending Alia by saying the actor had actually been video calling Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who would not be there to pay her final respects to her deceased father.

Riddhima, who lives in New Delhi, was given special permission to travel to Mumbai by road but could not reach in time for the funeral proceedings due to the lockdown imposed around the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after he was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday over complains of having difficulty in breathing. The 67-year-old had been battling cancer since 2018.

The news of his death came only a day after another Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday.