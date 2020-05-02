Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet dating? Here's the truth

Timothee Chalamet has now sparked romance rumours with singer Selena Gomez

Only days after Timothee Chalamet confirmed his split with Lily-Rose Depp, fans are convinced that there seems to be something brewing between him and Selena Gomez.



The rumour mills started turning in Tinseltown after pictures came to surface of the Oscar-nominated actor cozying up to the Lose You to Love Me crooner.

And while fans were convinced that the lip locked photos were of a paparazzi catching them off guard, some had to step in to burst their bubble about their speculated relationship.

The photos had actually been taken from the sets of their 2018-released film Rainy Day in New York where the two shared screens together.

“I thought Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez were dating… but apparently all the pics of them kissing are just from a movie they did together lol,” said one disappointed fan on Twitter.

The news comes only days after Chalamet confirmed himself to be single during an interview with British Vogue.

Gomez on the other hand, has been all over headlines in the recent past after she openly addressed her past toxic relationship with Justin Bieber.