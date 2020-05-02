Demi Lovato talks alien encounters, shift of consciousness and her meditation routine

Demi Lovato opened up recently about how she is spending her downtime in quarantine

Demi Lovato, during one of her recent interviews, was seen raving about alien encounters and how all of it connects to a shift of consciousness.

During her interview on the Wild Ride! With Steve-O podcast, the singer went into discourse on how she is spending her time in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Skyscraper hit maker also touched on the topic of consciousness with meditation by starting off with an example about aliens.

“I just saw this movie called Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind. It’s a brand new documentary and it was just released in April. It was just released on Apple TV but it’s all about actually meditation. Technically it’s about aliens but they talk about how you can have a close encounter of the fifth kind which is contact with aliens.”

“The first encounter would be like seeing a UFO,” she said, adding: “The second would be some kind of proof being left behind. The third encounter would be like you have some sort of interaction with the alien. The fourth is like you’re on board, you get abducted and then the fifth is human initiated contact with aliens. I sound nuts right now.”

While she does not necessarily believe in the existence of aliens, she does, however, think that our consciousness should open up by relating to the universe in different ways.

“This documentary is talking about that shift of consciousness. It’s just also interesting that it was one of the top viewed movies on Apple TV, top most watched. I think this time right now is forcing a lot of people to look within themselves. That consciousness is totally shifting,” she said.

She went on to further preach meditation: “I’m doing a lot of meditating: “I swear, I haven’t meditated so much in my life. You find yourself, there’s literally nothing to do so you might as well do nothing. Sometimes I’ll do guided prayers. There’s an app on my phone that my church has. So I‘ll do guided prayers. Other meditations will be like I do some Kundalini. Some is just breathing.”

“I believe that meditation is hard work. That’s why so many people don’t want to do it. They use the excuse which is the excuse I used to use. I’m not good at meditating. I’m too distracted. Well, duh, that’s the whole purpose. That’s why you’re supposed to meditate is to practice,” she added.