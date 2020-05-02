Ellen DeGeneres was ‘cold, sly and demeaning’, says her ex-bodyguard

American television personality Ellen DeGeneres may not be having the best year

It seems 2020 isn’t proving to be the best year for Ellen DeGeneres professionally as her crown for being known as ‘one of the kindest people alive’ is slowly slipping off her head.



And now, the comedian can add another one to the list as her former bodyguard too has stepped forward detailing what it had been like working with the star, and sadly, he doesn’t have any nice things to say.

Tom Majercak was hired as a bodyguard for the chat show host, her mother and her wife Portia de Rossi for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, which was hosted by DeGeneres.

Shedding light on his experience working with DeGeneres, Majercak, who has high-profile companies like Apple, Twitter and Google on his resume, said the Oscars night was a bit demeaning for him.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he told Fox News.

He further said that DeGeneres’s wife Portia had been “very pleasant and carried on a conversation” but once he got introduced to the comedian, things went downhill.

"Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

He went on to add that at the high-profile Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, she had only permitted celebrities pre-approved by her, to come and talk to her at her table.

In the wake of the recent controversies that have come to surface about the comedian, Majercak too felt prompted to speak up.

"It's bugged me for years. I see this person come across as being very enlightened and positive and awesome and everybody loves her and is in awe and that's really not the case when you meet her in person."

Earlier, YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager had also narrated her unpleasant experience of the time she made her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Back in April, a Twitter trend against DeGeneres had also come afloat where her past employees and those who had met her, recounted their unpleasant experiences with her, dubbing her as ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Meanwhile, her crew members from The Ellen Show also recently came out, complaining that they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or the executives regarding their pay or working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.