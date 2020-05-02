Kate Middleton, Prince William share new photos of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released new photos of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her fifth birthday on Saturday.

The images, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, show Charlotte helping to deliver packages to pensioners in their local area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte, who turned five on May 2 (Saturday), looked adorable in a gingham dress as she smiled for the camera in the sweet photos taken by her mother ahead of her special day.



It comes after reports that the princess will have a 'fun-filled' birthday, despite being in lockdown with the family.

The monarch, who just celebrated her 94th birthday, has become quite "tech-savvy" in recent weeks so that she can keep in touch with her extended family.