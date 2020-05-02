Matthew Perry splits from girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz's romance has come to an end after two years of relationship. The 'Friends' actor, 50, and 29-year-old talent manager separated their ways, just months after making their relationship official.



A media outlet, citing sources, reported on Friday that 'It [separation] happened very recently.'

It added: 'It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.'

News of their split comes after the eagerly-anticipated Friends reunion had been delayed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwinner and Matt LeBlanc confirmed the upcoming HBO Max special earlier this year.