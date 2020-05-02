Gigi Hadid says she hurt her arm before virtual tennis match with Serena Williams

Model Gigi Hadid has revealed that she actually 'pulled' her arm muscle while practicing for virtual tennis match with pal Serena Williams.



Gigi, who just announced she is expecting a child, talked to Jimmy Fallon via video chat about the injury, admitting: 'I've been practicing a lot because if anyone's more competitive than me it's Serena.'

'And, like, I cannot, like, lose our friendship over [this], you know what I mean?' the supermodel joked.



She said: "We’re playing controller version but the first night I played, I practiced on swing mode and fully pulled my entire arm. Like, the next day, I couldn’t lift my arm. I couldn’t do anything."

The supermodel and tennis star will play as a doubles team during the upcoming Mario Tennis Aces tournament, hosted by IMG modeling agency for the charity Feeding America.

Also joining the charity game are Hailey Bieber and Naomi Osaka, Karlie Kloss and Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams and DeAndre Hopkins.