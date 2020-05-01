close
Fri May 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 1, 2020

Madonna plans to defy coronavirus lockdown

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 01, 2020

Madonna on Thursday said that she will go for a long a drive and  "Breathe in COVID-19 air" .

The singer posted a video on Instagram in which she claimed that she has coronavirus antibodies. 

"I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies, so tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car.

I'm going to roll down the window, I'm going to roll down the window and breathe in the COVID-19 air."

The World Health Organization has warned there's ''no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection''.

The singer recently came under harsh criticism for praising coronavirus as "great equalizer".

