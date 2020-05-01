Madonna plans to defy coronavirus lockdown

Madonna on Thursday said that she will go for a long a drive and "Breathe in COVID-19 air" .

The singer posted a video on Instagram in which she claimed that she has coronavirus antibodies.

"I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies, so tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car.

I'm going to roll down the window, I'm going to roll down the window and breathe in the COVID-19 air."

The World Health Organization has warned there's ''no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection''.

The singer recently came under harsh criticism for praising coronavirus as "great equalizer".