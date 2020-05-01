close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 1, 2020

Dua Lipa excited about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy and becoming an aunt

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 01, 2020

Dua Lipa - who is dating Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar - opened up about the  the supermodel's  pregnancy and becoming an aunt, the singer discussed the new arrival days after the happy news was confirmed by Yolanda Hadid. 

Dua,  during an appearance on New Zealand radio station, was asked: "Technically, you're going to be an auntie?"

"Yeah," confirmed the singer. "It's very exciting news. We're very, very excited," she added.

"It's going to be one hell of a baby shower you, Zayn, the Weeknd (who is dating Gigi's sister Bella.)" said the host.

"How long have you been sitting on this secret?" they asked.

"Ah you guys are really putting me in a... not long! not long!" laughed Dua.

After some protesting, Dua admitted she knew about the pregnancy a ''little bit" before the news was announced on Wednesday.

Gigi and Zayn have  not confirmed  the news yet, but Yolanda Hadid was happy  to share   her feelings  regarding it.

She told: "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a oma [grandmother] in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

