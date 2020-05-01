Dua Lipa excited about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy and becoming an aunt

Dua Lipa - who is dating Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar - opened up about the the supermodel's pregnancy and becoming an aunt, the singer discussed the new arrival days after the happy news was confirmed by Yolanda Hadid.

Dua, during an appearance on New Zealand radio station, was asked: "Technically, you're going to be an auntie?"

"Yeah," confirmed the singer. "It's very exciting news. We're very, very excited," she added.

"It's going to be one hell of a baby shower you, Zayn, the Weeknd (who is dating Gigi's sister Bella.)" said the host.

"How long have you been sitting on this secret?" they asked.

"Ah you guys are really putting me in a... not long! not long!" laughed Dua.

After some protesting, Dua admitted she knew about the pregnancy a ''little bit" before the news was announced on Wednesday.

Gigi and Zayn have not confirmed the news yet, but Yolanda Hadid was happy to share her feelings regarding it.

She told: "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a oma [grandmother] in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."