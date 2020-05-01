Kylie Jenner says her love for Travis Scott will never die

Gushing over her baby daddy, Kylie Jenner has told Travis Scott she will 'love him forever' while wishing him happy birthday.

Kylie shared a series of seriously cute pics and videos of the rapper with their daughter Stormi, two on Thursday (30 April) to mark Travis’ 28th birthday and marking the occasion on Instagram.

In the snaps, she shared on her social media, Travis can be seen messing around with his little girl and lifting her over his shoulder, him cuddling up to her while sitting in a golf buggy and a candid snap of Travis standing at Kylie’s bedside just moments after Stormi’s birthday.

Kylie captioned her adorable post: ‘DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year!’

She then joked: 'i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift.' 'ok i'm crying,' Kylie signed off. 'love you forever! @travisscott.'

Kylie and Travis are currently isolating together with their daughter Stormi, despite splitting last year after two years together. The couple have been co-parenting ever since, with sources suggesting that the exes are in a really good place right now.

