NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, family in 'self-quarantine' after testing positive for COVID-19

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser said Thursday he was "in self-quarantine" after he tested positive for the novel COVID-19 virus.

"I have put myself in self-quarantine," Qaiser said on Twitter, confirming he had the virus.

"I request the entire nation to take precautions and to pray for my recovery," he said.



The NA speaker noted that he had symptoms of fever for the past couple of days and had himself tested earlier as well. At that time, however, the result was negative.

"Today, when I had myself tested again, the report came out positive," he added. "I have been advised to stay at home and take care.

"The test results of my son and daughter have also come out positive," Qaiser added.