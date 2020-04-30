Home intruder apparently wanted face-to-face with Eminem: report

An intruder who broke into the house of Eminem apparently wanted a face-to-face with the rapper since he didn't appear to steal anything , according to multiple reports.

Citing police sources, TMZ reported that the suspect sneaked into rapper's living room last month at around 4 am in the Detroit home of Slim Shady.

The suspect, who was identified as 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes, used a stone to smash a kitchen window and climbed inside the house.

The singer confronted the suspect in his living room after he woke up as the security alarm went off.

The intruder was captured by his security guards and handed over to police.

The police have booked him on charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

According to TMZ, the intruder apparently wanted a face-to-face with the rapper since he didn't appear he was trying to steal anything.