Brad Pitt thrilled about Dr Anthony Fauci wishing for him to take on his role on SNL

Dr. Anthony Fauci on the other hand was thrilled over Brad Pitt’s portrayal of him

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt recently had the opportunity to fulfill a long-held wish of Dr. Anthony Fauci by essaying his role on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

And while fans were ecstatic and the White House Coronavirus Task Force member was over the moon to see the skit, the 56-year-old Fight Club actor too was on cloud nine over the opportunity.

As per HollywoodLife citing a source, Pitt agreed to the part of the show in a heartbeat: “He dove into doing the skit because it was fun and he wanted people to have an escape.”

“He really likes Dr. Fauci as a person and he was glad to have portrayed him for some fun times and laughs,” the insider added.

“Brad was flattered that Dr Fauci mentioned him [when asked who he would like to play him on SNL] and thought it was a fun way to say thank you.”

Another grapevine told the same portal: “It’s SNL so there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that, and Brad was doing it from home on short notice. It was stressful but it all came together beautifully and Brad is very happy to have been a part of it. He’d absolutely be up to do it again.”

Fauci on the other hand was thrilled over Pitt’s portrayal of him as he complimented him in an interview earlier this week on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia: “I think he did great. I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors.”

“I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” he added.