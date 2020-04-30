'The Matrix 4': Stahelski, Leitch to reunite with Lana Wachowski for next adventure

Before they became directors of some of the best action movies of the past decade, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch were stunt performers on The Matrix films.

Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have revealed that they’re returning to help out behind the scenes on The Matrix 4.

Before they became directors of some of the best action movies of the past decade, Stahelski and Leitch were stunt performers on 'The Matrix' films.



Director Lana Wachowski is known to shoot all her own action, so they’re only going to be involved in the “creative concept of some of the choreography” of the highly-anticipated sequel.



Speaking with a media outlet, Stahelski (who previously worked as Keanu Reeves’ stunt double before directing him in the John Wick films) stated, "I think if you’re a fan of the original [Matrix] trilogy you’re gonna love this. Coming back with a vengeance."

He continued: "They asked us to help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys. I’m helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think Dave’s helping out for a sequence."



These guys are the best in the business right now at action and stunt choreography, so Wachowski enlisting their services and creating this' The Matrix 4' Stahelski Leitch reunion makes perfect sense – even more so because they’re all Matrix veterans.