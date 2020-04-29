Humayun Saeed praises Maulana Tariq Jameel

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has praised religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, days after the Tableeghi Jamaat scholar tendered an apology for his remarks about the media.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Twitter and said, “Maulana Tariq Jameel sahab has always promoted the message of love and peace. May Allah bless him.”

Maulana Tariq is considered one of Pakistan's most admired and respected religious scholars for spreading the message for peace, unity and harmony.

Maulana’s latest comments about the media had created controversy.