Tue Apr 28, 2020
April 29, 2020

Baby on the way for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, couple expecting first child

Wed, Apr 29, 2020
Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, E! News and TMZ  quoted multiple sources as saying.

According to media outlets, the couple is at the moment, keeping details about their reported pregnancy under wraps and are yet to make an announcement publicly. 

Gigi and Zayn have been quarantining together at a farm in Pennsylvania, as reported earlier. 

The duo recently celebrated Gigi's 25th birthday amid lockdown, and only a couple of days later, the news about their pregnancy has taken the world by storm. 

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.

As revealed by a source, the off and on couple reconciled after a brief split before the holiday season in 2019. 

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," an insider said. 

"Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance," it added. 

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source said. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

