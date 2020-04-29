Baby on the way for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, couple expecting first child

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, E! News and TMZ quoted multiple sources as saying.



According to media outlets, the couple is at the moment, keeping details about their reported pregnancy under wraps and are yet to make an announcement publicly.

Gigi and Zayn have been quarantining together at a farm in Pennsylvania, as reported earlier.

The duo recently celebrated Gigi's 25th birthday amid lockdown, and only a couple of days later, the news about their pregnancy has taken the world by storm.

As revealed by a source, the off and on couple reconciled after a brief split before the holiday season in 2019.



"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," an insider said.

"Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance," it added.



"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source said. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."