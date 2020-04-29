Anthony Fauci lauds Brad Pitt's SNL impression: 'He did a great job'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who hosted the second stay-at-home edition of Saturday Night Live (SNL), used the opportunity to play Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert.



During an interview, Dr Fauci was asked what he thought of Brad Pitt's portrayal of him in a skit that roasted President Donald Trump.



"I think he did great," the 79-year-old physician and immunologist said of Pitt's 'Saturday Night Live' appearance.

"I mean, I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people ask me who'd I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job, explained Dr Fauci."

Dr Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, was asked by an anchor earlier this month who he would want to play him on 'Saturday Night Live' if he had a choice between Pitt and actor Ben Stiller.

"Oh, Brad Pitt of course," Fauci said, laughing.

Regarding the president's claim that a coronavirus vaccine would be developed relatively soon, Pitt’s Fauci said, "Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast."



Pitt, however, ended the sketch on a serious note, taking off his wig and offering gratitude to health care workers across the country who are putting their lives on the line to combat the pandemic.

The real Fauci praised the move, saying: "What he did at the end was a class act, when he took the wig off."