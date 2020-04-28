Coronavirus: Sindh bans all religious gatherings in Ramadan

APP/Files

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday banned all religious gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan, which includes Yaum-e-Ali and Mehfil-e-Shabeenas in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification released by the Home Department, Government of Sindh, all religious gatherings "being not farz shall not be held".

"All religious activities during the holy month of Raman with gathering of people like Majalis & Jaloos for Shandat-e-Imam AS (AS), Religious Rallies/Gatherings & Mehfil—e-Shabeenas being not far. shall not be held," read the notification.

Every year in Ramadan, thousands take part in processions and gatherings for Yaum-e-Ali. Rallies to salute Hazrat Ali (RA) on the day of his martyrdom are taken out across the country.

The decision has been taken by the provincial government in its bid to encourage social distancing to contain the novel coronavirus from spreading.

The development takes place as coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 14,600 on Tuesday and Sindh reported almost 5,300 cases of the infection.