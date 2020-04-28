Maisie Williams makes a generous £50,000 donation for animal relief during pandemic

Maisie Williams' generous donation will be used by the shelter to get things flowing for a month

The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly thrown life into disarray for many, and coming to the rescue of one struggling animal shelter was British star Maisie Williams.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actor dropped whopping £50,000 for Bristol Animal Rescue Centre after it was left struggling during these times of crisis.

Her generous donation will be used by the shelter to get things flowing for a month, as it is expected to lose around £250,000 in income in the midst of the catastrophic situation.

Maisie while pitching in the amount said: “Bristol A.R.C. changes the lives of animals everyday and Sonny, my dog who I adopted from them a few years ago, has changed my life in many ways for the better.”

“It's so important in these difficult times not to forget about charities like Bristol A.R.C. that need our help.”

“So please make a donation to their appeal if you can. We all need to stick together in these dark times and keep the world spinning regardless,” she added.

Manager of the shelter, Jodie Hayward said: “To know that Maisie respects and loves what we do so much means the world to us.”

“I couldn't believe it when I heard what she had done to support us, I had to hold back a few tears! It really will make the world of difference to us right now and we can't thank her enough for her generosity.”