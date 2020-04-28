Michael Jackson wanted to play 'Spider-Man'?

Michael Jackson reportedly was interested in buying the Marvel Entertainment in collaboration with Stan Lee.

As per reports, the company filed for bankruptcy in 1996 and merged with the now-defunct ToyBiz in 1998. It was later acquired by Disney at the cost of $4 billion in 2009.

Taj Jackson - Michael’s nephew - has revealed that the King of Pop was a movie buff and even wanted to play the role of 'Spider Man' in a Marvel film, but his attempt to buy the company was shut down.

“He wanted to [buy Marvel] with Stan Lee, and they had been talking and discussing that. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. They were shut down from doing that. I don't know the reasons why, but they were adamantly in the process of doing that," Taj claimed during an interaction with Popcorned Planet.

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2009, Marvel’s legendary comic book writer Stan Lee revealed that Michael wanted to produce and possibly star in the very first 'Spider-Man' movie.

During the interview, Taj admitted that his uncle was a huge marvel fan and always wanted to play the role of Peter Parker.

Following Michael’s death in 2009, Lee opened up about Jackson wanting feature as the web-swinging superhero. “I'm not sure whether he just wanted to produce it or wanted to play the role. Our conversation never got that far along,” he said.

King Of Pop, Michael Jackson, was a legend whose legacy still lives on. He was one of the most prominent figures in the history of music. Some of his best hits include 'Dangerous', 'Rock With You' and 'Remember The Time'.

