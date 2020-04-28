Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner to perform at global livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Garner to grace a star-studded global livestream event set for this coming weekend. Former President George W. Bush will also shine among 200 participants in a 24-hour special.

The 'Call to Unite' will begin on Friday and offer performances, prayers and conversations about overcoming the challenges of COVID-19.

The 24-hour special will also feature, Common, Questlove, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, Mandy Moore, and Alanis Morissette, alongside cultural, spiritual and community leaders.

Each participant will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story or offering a prayer.



The event will be livestreamed at Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.



