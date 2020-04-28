Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan cancelled their wedding because of mother Babita

Karisma Kapoor had almost exchanged vows with Abhishek Bachchan before their fairytale wedding got called off due to reasons that are still not known to many.



Karisma's engagement with Abhishek was announced on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday celebration, but out of the blue, the pair got parted ways after only a few months.

In an interview earlier, Jaya Bachchan opened up on the matter and stated that the decision was solely Abhishek’s and both families were not responsible for the split at all.

However, there were rumours that the duo had parted ways because of none other than Karisma’s own mother Babita.

According to sources, Babita had put forth hefty demands for her daughter to wed Abhishek, because she wanted a stable and secure future for her daughter as a single mother.

In the late nineties, Karisma was a rising actor and had received multiple national awards. On the other hand, Abhishek was merely Amitabh’s son with a floating career.

It is said that in order to secure Karisma’s future, Babita reportedly demanded financial security and asked for a significant portion to be given to her daughter from Amitabh’s wealth. This was not acceptable by Amitabh hence the engagement was called off.

There were several other rumours that floated at the time, from Karisma's desire to discontinue her acting career, to Jaya’s dominating influence and to Babita’s interference in Karisma’s life.

But the truth is that the duo sacrificed their love to please their respective families. Karisma then got married to Sanjay Kapoor whereas, Abhishek Bachchan got married to Aishwariya Rai a decade later.