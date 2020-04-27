Will HBO Max streaming service be available on Apple devices? Here's the answer

New streaming service HBO Max will be available on Apple devices when it launches on May 27, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Customers will be able to access HBO Max on the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices, as well as the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Customers with second and third-generation Apple TV models will be able to stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay.

Those who previously subscribed to HBO through Apple TV channels will be able to log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge, the company said. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly to the app.

AT&T had previously said it would make HBO Max free to some customers at launch. The service will cost $15 per month for non-AT&T customers.



