Ayeza Khan pens down lengthy note on the importance of masks

Ayeza Khan pens down lengthy note on importance of masks

Ayeza Khan has encouraged people to make their own cloth mask as the medical workers, dealing with the patients need surgical masks more than us sitting at home or wanting to go to the grocery stores.



Sharing a picture of the surgical mask on Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress said, “With essential N95 and medical masks in short supply for medical workers, you should not be purchasing these types of masks (and if you have any that are unused, consider donating to a local hospital). As the medical workers, dealing with the patients need those masks more than us sitting at home or wanting to go to the grocery stores.”

The actress went on to say, “Because of the panic people have stocked up on surgical mask creating a short supply for the medical workers who really need them.”



“Due to this, the fashion industry stepped up to use their expertise into producing these masks. So around the world people are encourage to make their own cloth mask since the surgical masks are either too expensive or unavailable,” she added.

“In my recent posts, me and my team were trying to encourage my followers to not only make their own DIY mask but be creative with it.”

"So my mask can have jewel or embroidery, it doesn’t matter as long as it serve the purpose and i am comfortable wearing it. So people should be little more open minded and act educated on the internet rather than trying to find the bad in every good."

Earlier, Ayeza Khan shared an adorable photo from one of her recent photo shoots sporting a matching cloth mask.

She wrote, “All outfits require matching masks now please.”







