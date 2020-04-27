Sajal Ali’s loved-up photo with Ahad Raza Mir wins hearts

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali treated her fans with a loved-up adorable photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir from the quarantine.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared the photo with heart emojis.

The photo has won the hearts of fans of Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir.



Earlier, a similar PDA-filled photo was shared by Ahad.

The celebrity couple tied the knot on March 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi with family and friends in attendance.

Currently, Sajal is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They have also urged their fans to practice social distancing and stay at home to break the coronavirus chain.