Yasir Hussain showers love on Iqra Aziz as they celebrate first Ramadan together

Yasir Hussain showers love on Iqra Aziz as couple celebrating first Ramadan together after marriage

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has showered love on wifey Iqra Aziz as the much-adored celebrity couple is celebrating their first Ramadan together after marriage.



Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019.

Yasir turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up throwback photo with wifey and wrote, “Hamary sath pehla ramzaan Mubarak ho iqra jee @iiqraaziz (Wishing you a happy first Ramadan with me Iqra jee)."

The PDA-filled photo of Yasir and Iqra has won the hearts shortly after the actor uploaded it on the photo-video sharing platform.



Iqra and Yasir are enjoying quality time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown and have been treating their fans with lovely photos and videos on social media.



