When Aishwarya Rai rubbed shoulders with Nicki Bella, Brie Bella: See viral picture

When Aishwarya Rai rubbed shoulders with Nikki Bella, Brie Bella: See viral picture

Aishwarya Rai met twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella when the two touched down in Mumbai for a commercial shoot.

The former WWE wrestlers visited India in 2007 where they shot for a soap commercial with none other than Aishwarya Rai.

The throwback picture was recently uploaded by Nikki Bella, and is going viral ever since.

“A flashback to 2007 when @thebriebella and I went to Mumbai, India for 11 days to film a commercial with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb we fell in love with India, their culture, their food, their love and light. We met so many incredible and unforgettable people on that trip to Bollywood. We hope to return one day to officially meet our India Bella Army! I took so many photos! Think I need to put the rest on our YouTube channel along with the commercial! We did our own stunts in it! Was so cool!" Nikki captioned her post.

The Bella twins’ trip to India also comprised sightseeing, visiting temples and street shopping.



Meanwhile, Brie and Nikki are both pregnant and expecting their baby’s arrival in late-July and August respectively.