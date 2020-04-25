Ben Affleck spotted smoking while wearing mask

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ben Affleck was recently spotted smoking while wearing a face mask to protect himself from coronavirus.
"The Accountant" star was pictured while out for a walk in California with actress Ana De Armas.
Ben Affleck pulled up his mask to his nose as he puffed on cigarette. His pictures went viral on the internet, with users sharing them with funny captions.