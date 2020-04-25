close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 25, 2020

Ben Affleck spotted smoking while wearing mask

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 25, 2020

Ben Affleck was recently spotted smoking while wearing a face mask to protect himself from coronavirus.

"The Accountant" star was pictured while out for a walk in California with actress Ana De Armas.

Ben Affleck pulled up his mask to his nose as he puffed on cigarette. His pictures went viral on the internet, with users sharing them  with funny captions.






