Demi Lovato opens up on getting ‘cancelled’ days after her finsta allegedly gets exposed

Demi Lovato detailed whether or not the online ‘cancel culture’ has actually taken a toll on anyone’s careers

Singing sensation Demi Lovato is loved by a plethora of people but the singer, despite the admiration, is still not on the good books of many.

Speaking about the negative comments and the ‘cancel culture’, Demi, 27, spoke to British actor Jameela Jamil in an interview that was publicized after earlier this week, fans allegedly found a finsta [fake Instagram, used to document real, candid posts] account, said to be owned by the singer.

“I’ve been canceled so many times that I can’t even count,” said Demi, adding: “The hashtag, #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing, it’s just like, it doesn’t even affect me anymore. So one, it’s just not real.”

She went on further to detail whether or not the online ‘cancel culture’ has actually taken a toll on anyone’s careers.

“I don’t think that anybody was ever officially canceled, otherwise certain people wouldn’t have Grammys today, certain people wouldn’t have Oscars, and certain people wouldn’t be where they are in their positions,”’ she said.

“Where is the forgiveness culture? If you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you’re canceled and you should stay canceled, but if you mess up and you apologize and you come forward and you say, ‘I’ve learned from this,’ then let that be an example for other people so that they can change too,” she continued.

While the comments come only days after last week’s #DemiIsOverParty on Twitter, where fans attacked her over her alleged finsta account that threw shade at Selena Gomez, Jameela Jamil stepped forth to clarify that the interview had been recorded prior to the hashtag trending again.