Maluma confesses having a massive crush on Kendall Jenner

Maluma confesses to having a massive crush on Kendall Jenner

Columbian singer Maluma has come forth revealing his feelings for Kendall Jenner, saying that he has a massive crush on her.

According to an interview with Access Hollywood, Maluma confessed that the supermodel conquered his heart since the first time he saw her.

The singer revealed that he met Kendall during a Calvin Klein campaign, however, he added that the reality TV star made him nervous.

Having said that, Maluma added that he does not want a serious relationship for now, after his 5-year-long relationship ended recently.

He prefers to focus on his career and live in the moment, since he considers that he is still young to formalize with someone, Maluma further said.