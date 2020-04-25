Captain Tom Moore’s ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’ bags top spot

Captain Tom Moore has clinched the No 1 spot with his charitable single ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’ after beating off The Weeknd's record ‘Blinding Lights’.

The WWII veteran, who teamed up with singer Michael Ball to cover You'll Never Walk Alone, has raised a staggering £28million for the NHS. He has become the oldest person ever to score a number one single in the UK.



And it's no hard feelings as the Canadian musician previously backed the war hero on Twitter.

The Weeknd wrote: "Everyone in the UK please support Captain Tom Moore and Mr Michael Ball's single. So this incredible 99-year-old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service and now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK! We're rooting for you. XO."

Captain Tom Moore captured the hearts of the nation when he vowed to walk 100 laps of his garden at home before his 100th birthday on April 30 in a bid to raise vital funds for the NHS.

He had originally wanted to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together, but soon surpassed his total, raising a whopping £28million and rising.