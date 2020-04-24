Women doctors issue stern warning to follow lockdown, saying federal govt 'not doing its job'

KARACHI: Sindh's women doctors on Friday issued a stern warning to people to follow the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic as the government was confused and "not doing its job".



"This writ should be from the government. This is not our job," Dr Nighat said, referring to how doctors were forced to hold press conferences across Pakistan to make people understand how dire the situation was and how practising social distancing was absolutely necessary.

"We have two jobs: to save lives and to work on a vaccine for coroanvirus. Yet, we're here doing the government's job because it's not doing its own job," she added during the press conference here at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).



"It is unfortunate that the government has forced to sit here [and hold this press conference] because this pandemic is going on. We should not be sitting here but we're forced to plead to the people.



"Yesterday it was Dr Abdul Bari Khan who was begging the people, before that it was Dr Qaiser. This is what we've come down to, we're ready to fall to our knees but it's unbearable to see so many deaths," she said.

"How do we cope up? We can't. Our system has crashed given the conditions we see in the hospitals," Dr Nighat added.

The six women doctors lambasted the federal government's persistent inaction and the people's indifference over response to the coronavirus pandemic, noting that "if doctors start dying, there would be no one to treat the patients".

They relayed the dire condition of Pakistan's healthcare system, which they explained was on the verge of a collapse as hospitals were overflowing with patients and 80% of the beds were occupied.

"I'm not a god," Dr Safia said, noting that it was unfair to treat one patient and leave another to die.

"This is an extremely painful thing and we're seeing people dying right in front of us," she added. "There have been patients who were infected with the coronavirus and we were unable to do anything for them.

"It is extremely painful to see them [dying]. Whoever dies was someone's mother, a woman," she added.

Dr Safia mentioned that it was said there would be a peak in the number of cases and "we tried to make it a plateau" in the curve.

"The first lockdown was in Sindh, for which we are immensely thankful to the government of Sindh, who implemented an amazing and effective lockdown.

Had there been no lockdown or a partial one, the healthcare system would have collapsed outright, she noted.

"It has flattened slightly and that's why people have got encouragement and thought 'nothing's going to happen so let's go out on the roads'," she added. "That was wrong! If they keep going out on the roads, this rate is going to rise rapidly," she warned.

"We have been witness to [the deaths] because we work in public hospitals. We're getting patients and we are witnesses to the fact that deaths are rising."