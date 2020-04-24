Beyonce donates $6 million to help people facing mental issues amid COVID-19 crisis

American singer Beyonce is supporting mental health facilities as the US battles the pandemic amid countrywide lockdown.

According to a report, the singer has donated $6 million to the facilities as part of her efforts to support the people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The 38-year-old singer has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to provide multi-million fund.

“"Beyonce's BeyGOOD recognises the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," read the the organisation's official statement. In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis," said a statement issued her organization.

The singer has also teamed up with the National Alliance in Mentall Illness to provide support in Houston, New York and New Orleans.