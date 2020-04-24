Ringo Starr says he has a big surprise for audience

Ringo Starr, the drummer for the Beatles, has said that he has a surprise for the audience, urging fans to tune into the English rock band's YouTube channel on Saturday, April 25.

The 79-year-old musician has promised to give a big surprise to the music-lovers. Many fans are speculating that Paul McCartney too could be a part of it.

Although Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney stay in different countries with a major time difference but the fact that Ringo Starr has announced the fans to tune in at 12 noon ET suggests Paul McCartney's presence.

12 noon ET means 9 am in Los Angeles for Ringo Starr and 5 pm in Sussex, England, for Paul McCartney. Hence, the time decided seems convenient for both the Beatles. "Peace and love I am just giving you all a heads up if you tune in to the Beatles YouTube channel on Saturday the 25th at 9 AM Pacific 12 noon Eastern you are in for a big surprise and fun and peace and love," Ringo Starr tweeted on April 22.

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have stayed incredible friends over the years. McCartney also guested on Ringo Starr's latest solo album, 'What's My Name', playing on a song by John Lennon called 'Grow Old With Me.' Meanwhile, there is also a Beatles film by Peter Jackson coming up, which is believed to have plenty of unreleased treats by the rock band.

