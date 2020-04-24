Viral on TikTok: Mehwish Hayat completes ‘Oh Na na na’ challenge with brother

Mehwish Hayat completes ‘Oh Na na na’ challenge with brother

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has completed popular TikTok challenge Oh Na na na with her brother Danish Hayat and shared a video of it with the fans.

The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared the fun video.

She wrote, “Of all the internet challenges, this is the one that I opted for.”

Mehwish further said “Don't ask how long it took me to get @danish_hayat to rehearse these steps lol.”

“In these difficult times, having fun with siblings & challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left,” she said and added that “Never lose the inner child in you.”



Fans and fellow showbiz stars have showered love on Mehwish Hayat’s endearing post.

The video has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.