When Aishwarya Rai's fractured arm indicated physical abuse from Salman Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a whirlwind romance with Salman Khan, wherein the latter was reported to be madly in love with her.

Unfortunately, Salman and Ash's love story did not culminate into a lasting relationship, and the actress ended up marrying Abhishek Bachchan.

However, an ugly incident from 2002 continues to haunt the actress, in which Salman was accused of physical assault by her.

It happened in 2002, when Aishwarya attended an award ceremony with a fractured arm, giving birth to speculation that Salman had hit her brutally.

As reported earlier, Aishwarya had a little tiff with Salman which did not end on good terms, and according to tabloid reports, Salman ended up hurting her physically.

Rumours proved to be correct when an injured Aishwarya appeared to receive her ‘Best Actress’ honour at an award show,.

She tried to conceal the truth by saying, “I slipped and fell down right outside my house.”

On another occassion, Aishwarya told Times of India, “There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And, I would go to work as if nothing had happened. Salman hounded me and caused physical injuries to himself when I refused to take his calls," she added.

It was also revealed that Salman Khan's possessive nature led to Ash losing out on four big films.

