Naseeruddin Shah opens up about his role in Shoaib Mansoor’s ‘Khuda Kay Liye’

Naseeruddin Shah harked back to the 2007-released Shoaib Mansoor-directorial 'Khuda Kay Liye'

Acclaimed India actor Naseeruddin Shah reflected on his minor but crucial role in the Pakistani film Khuda Kay Liye.

The 70-year-old star during an interview with IANS, harked back to the 2007-released Shoaib Mansoor-directorial, opening up about his character and the intention he had while essaying it.

“It is not always the character but what the intention behind telling the story is that matters the most,” he began.

The Masoom actor went ahead to narrate how he hailed from a family with more extreme and orthodox beliefs that raised several questions in his mind about his faith and the true meaning of Islam.

The actor went on further to say that the Fawad Khan-starrer had answered all those misconceptions about the religion, therefore he deemed it worthy enough to jump onboard.

“All those questions were addressed in Khuda Kay Liye. So, as an actor, I had to agree with the ideology that the story was showing, not necessarily the character that I was portraying."