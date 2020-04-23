Lady Gaga has finally released the track list for her upcoming album after the hype for her ballyhooed sixth studio album 'Chromatica' mounted.



Gaga has not revealed the release date of her new album, but fans of the superstar were treated to some news about the forthcoming set and now they’re even more excited for the singer’s latest project than they were before.



The singer has new songs with Blackpink, Ariana Grande And Elton John. The album has a track titled 'Sour Candy', which features none other than the queens of Blackpink.



Gaga's new 16-track album also includes 'Stupid Love', which has already been released, and a song featuring Elton John called 'Sine From Above'. Another song, titled 'Rain On Me', features Ariana Grande.



Blackpink - which consists of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo -has consistently dominated the music charts not only in South Korea, but also in the US, with hits like 'Kill This Love' and 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU'.

'Chromatica' was originally slated for an April release, but due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the pop star decided to push its street date, and she hasn’t yet announced when it will arrive. Lead single “Stupid Love” debuted inside the top 10 on charts all around the world, including in the US, where it entered the Hot 100 at No. 5 and has been falling ever since.

