Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: When a tarot card reader predicted their marriage nine years ago

When a tarot card reader predicted Priyanka Chopra will marry Nick Jonas nine years ago

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas in a fairytale wedding in Udaipur during the December of 2018.

While the ceremony was beautiful, it was something that a tarot card reader had predicted almost nine years ago.

It all happened when Pee Cee made an appearance on India’s Most Desirable show with Simi Garewal, back in 2011, where her future was predicted by a tarot card reader named Manisha.

“You will really love the person you marry. He will be your dream come true," Manisha predicted.

She also told Priyanka that she is going to 'marry her prince charming from the showbiz industry, who will likely be from a foreign country.'

“I predicted in 2011 about Priyanka’s marriage and that she will get married to a guy who is probably from a foreign country. I also predicted that he will adore the floor she walks on and he will totally be in love with her and that’s why they will manage to get married," Manisha added.

She further said, “Now that they are married, I guess both their stars are completely aligned and they look very positive. Now their marriage is looking very good and very powerful. His Venus is very exalted as well. So definitely I think the Venus and Mars combination will be like a house on fire.”







