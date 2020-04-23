Bruce Willis quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore: Here's why

Hollywood's legendary star Bruce Willis has been social distancing along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and three daughters Scout, Tallulah and Rumer.

The 'Die Hard' actor is seen spending father-daughter time at home, and fans and friends are enjoying pictures and videos of their bonding sessions doing rounds on the internet.



Sharing the reason of her father's surprising move to satay with ex-wife, daughter Scout explained Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming too was supposed to join them but the lockdown happened and she stayed back while Bruce Willis had already reached.



The 65-year-old is staying with his former wife Demi Moore 20 years after their separation, rumours about the tiff between him and wife Emma Heming have become the talk of the town.

However, on the other hand, fans are asking why he isn't staying with his second wife Emma Heming and their children.

The 28-year-old explained how both, her dad and stepmom, Emma Heming, were to join them and stay together as a family but as Bruce Willis had arrived earlier and Emma Heming had to stay back because of her sister's foot injury, the lockdown happened all of a sudden, leaving Bruce Willis with them and Emma Heming back in LA.

