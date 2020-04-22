Captain Marvel could have used the Infinity Gauntlet to snap: Here’s why she didn’t

Many fans had wondered why Iron Man had to be the one to sacrifice his life in 'Avengers: Endgame'

While Marvel buffs were left shaken following the emotional roller-coaster ride that was Avengers: Endgame, some walked out of the theaters with some puzzling thoughts.

Many fans had wondered why Tony Stark aka Iron Man had to be the one to sacrifice his life, given his strength had already been hit following an extensive and tedious battle with Thanos and the army.

Fans pointed out to the scene where Captain Marvel, hailed as one of the strongest Avengers, (clearly as we see her single-handedly destroy a massive spaceship of Thanos’ army) was seen protecting the Infinity Gauntlet and running with it to pass it on to Iron Man.

What a lot of us did not understand was why Carol Danvers herself could not have worn the Gauntlet to destroy the army, being the mightiest of all.

Driving away the confusion around this was director of the record-breaking blockbuster hit, Joe Russo, who said: "Captain Marvel can also withstand all the power of Infinity Stones at once. The reason we choose to let Iron Man do it, in the end, was that he was the closest one to Thanos at the time."

However, another theory explains the muddle a bit differently, claiming it had been because of Hulk’s reverse snap which made the Gauntlet unfit to be worn by anyone else. No one was given the opportunity to wield the stones – but how did Stark do it?

Thanos had answered that question in the film: “The hardest decisions require the strongest wills.”