Victoria Beckham goes through her 'worst week' over 'unfair' furloughing outrage

Victoria Beckham said that despite her celebrating her birthday, the week had been one of the ‘worst’ of her life / Photo by Elle

Acclaimed designer Victoria Beckham is addressing the criticism that came her way after she furloughed 30 of her staff members.

The 46-year-old former Spice Girls member thinks the outrage around her bid to keep her business afloat by furloughing her staff, is ‘unfair’.

An insider cited the fashion icon claiming that despite her celebrating her birthday, the week had been one of the ‘worst’ of her life.

“Victoria’s telling friends that despite it being her birthday, it’s been the ‘worst week’. She’s really upset and doesn’t think it’s fair she’s getting slammed for something a lot of companies and businesses are doing,” the source said to The Sun.

A representative for Victoria, also issued a statement saying the designer has furloughed her own salary as well: “We are working hard to ensure our much-valued VB team are protected by keeping our business healthy. Having carefully assessed all our options, we made the decision to furlough a proportion of staff on an enhanced package.”

Earlier, British broadcaster Piers Morgan had called out the designer over her move.

The 55-year-old television personality said he felt ‘sick’ after finding out the designer had granted leave of absence to 30 of her employees, adding that she must retract her decision.

The host of Good Morning Britain said that Bekham should be utilizing the British government’s bail-out scheme along with her family that has a net worth of £335million.

"Sorry, but this makes me puke. If you care this much about the NHS, @victoriabeckham - then why are you taking taxpayer money the NHS desperately needs - and you DON’T need - to furlough your staff & prop up your failing business?" Morgan had tweeted.