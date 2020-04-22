close
Wed Apr 22, 2020
April 22, 2020

Selena Gomez looks more attractive in casual and no make-up appearances

Wed, Apr 22, 2020

Pop star Selena Gomez has always enthralled fans and friends with her smashing songs and kept her admirers entertained with amazing music videos.

Undoubtedly, the songstress has made everyone fall in love with her tracks, from 'Complicated' (2003) to 'Rare' (2020) which got added to her list of hit albums. But, apart from her songs, she has been a great fashion influencer too.

Selena has been the show stealer in every occasion as she has slain the red-carpet events every time with her gorgeous looks. But, apart from getting decked up in fancy attire, the  superstar has also appeared  stunning in casuals.

The singer needs no cosmetics and fancy things to make her look beautiful. She is a perfect example of natural beauty. She slays even without make-up.



