Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt tried to conceal their relationship from Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been separated for years, but the ex-couple decided to be cool to co-parent their kids after being embroiled in a legal battle following their split.

Pitt and Jolie’s relationship reportedly started while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They made all efforts to conceal their relationship but “unconsciously” confirmed it in the past, according to reports.

Jennifer continued to believe Brad right up until April 29, 2005, when heartbreaking pictures of him and Angelina playing happy families on the beach in Kenya with her adopted son Maddox swept the globe.



Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, in 2005, released a statement announcing their separation. In their joint statement, the 'Murder Mystery' actress and the 'Ad Astra' actor said that the various speculations about their marriage were not among the factors that led them to their decision to split. They also made it clear that there were no third parties involved.

As prr reports, two months after the announcement, Jolie and Pitt accidentally made a huge giveaway about their romance. The duo showed up at the ShoWest's Fox Luncheon at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Aniston was also present because she received the Female Star of the Year award. However, the pair tried to avoid a run-in with her and arrived hours later with an awkward appearance.

They consciously made an effort to not stand near each other. But their powerful chemistry didn’t escape the public eye.

They put on a palpably awkward appearance, refusing to stand anywhere near each other, let alone touch.

Instead, Angelina kept her hands held tightly behind her back while Brad stuffed the hand nearest to Ange tightly in his pocket.

Jolie, In an interview, opened up about her excitement while filming with Pitt for “Mr. & Mrs Smith.” Aniston reportedly called Jolie “uncool” for speaking about it because for her it was inappropriate since Pitt was still married to her at the time.



