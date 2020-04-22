Eva Mendes breaks silence on why she does not post pictures with Ryan Gosling, kids

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have lived a rather private life, without sharing too much information about themselves with the public.

According to People, Eva recently revealed the reason behind Ryan and their kids’ absence from her social media accounts, in response to a fan’s question.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she said.

"Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent,” she added.

Prior to this, Eva had talked about parenting back in September 2019, on Access Daily.

"Oh gosh, it’s so fun and beautiful and maddening," she said. "It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of like, really, you end your day, you put them to bed, and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, 'We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed, you know?'"

Eva and Ryan have two kids, Esmeralda and Amada.