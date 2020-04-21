Mehwish Hayat shares throwback photo from childhood

Mehwish Hayat on Tuesday took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood picture of herself.

"Playing dress up, slaying the crown and carrying that naughty smile since the time I was a little pea in the pod," she captioned her post.

The actress has kept cheered up her fans by sharing pictures and videos on Instagram since she went into self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



The "Punjab Nahi Jaun Ge" actress has also used social media platforms to create awareness about the pandemic that has killed thousands of people across the world and brought economic activities to a halt.



