Ricky Gervais says he is done 'sneering': 'I'm being more positive'

Ricky Gervais is looking to make amends in his personality in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Britain’s most outspoken actor Ricky Gervais is known far and wide to be not be one to shy away from voicing out his opinions, especially when it comes to other celebrities.

However, it looks like The Office creator too is looking to make amends in his fierce personality in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with GQ Hype, the 58-year-old actor and comedian said he wants to be a more ‘positive’ person now and not just ‘sneer’ at the world.

"I sort of feel a social responsibility. I do feel that more. Like, I want to do stuff. I’m tweeting more. I’m being more positive. I want to be... I mean, I’m not going to be the Vera Lynn, but do you know what I mean, though?” he tried to explain.

"I think I feel like I want to do something to help as opposed to just sneer,” he added.

This comes only days after he slammed celebrities for complaining about being ‘stuck’ in quarantine from their multi-million dollar mansions.

During an interview with The Sun, Gervais berated the well-heeled stars, saying: “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.”

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it,” he added.

The remarks were made after American comedian Ellen DeGeneres riled up the internet for comparing her time in quarantine at home, as similar to being in a ‘jail.’