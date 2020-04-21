When Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan got into a fist fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had an incredible fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party back in 2008.

This happened when both the stars took jabs at each other's reality show; Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum and Shah Rukh Khan’s Kya Aap Panchwi Paas se Tez Hain that used to air together.

According to Indian media, Salman started making fun of Shah Rukh Khan’s huge fandom that seemingly at that point did not give him many views. SRK, on the other hand, insulted Aishwariya Rai Bachchan that added fuel in the fire.

“The two stars didn’t stop commenting on each other and at one point, Salman and Shah Rukh almost had an extreme showdown with each other which would have resulted in two superstars exchanging blows," recalled a source.

Shah Rukh Khan later opened up about the fight in an interview saying, “I think like a father, while Salman thinks like a child! There is not much common between us, we think differently, we speak differently. We have spent a good time together. But with time, that fact has got blurred. We are happy in our worlds. If we come together it is good. If we don’t it’s even better. We are not friends.”

On the other hand, Salman, in an interview, revealed he has not offered Shah Rukh Khan any film, “Shah Rukh was like my brother. He used to call me sir, sir during his struggling days. I have seen SRK go from door to door asking for work. He has become a different person now.”

He added, “Only God can come and make us friends again, and that is not happening.”

Later, Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance on Koffee with Karan, commenting that his fight was '100% Salman’s fault.'

However, with time, the two actors buried the hatchet and eventually became friends again.