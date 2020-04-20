'Shazam 2' new release date announced

The release date of Shazam!2 has been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic , days after the director of the film said the movie schedule would not be affected by the COVID-19 crises.



According to a report, Warner Bros. has rescheduled the release date for the movie to the late-fall date of November 4, 2022.

Earlier, David Sandberg had said the movie is on track and the filmmakers have no plan to change its release date.

In an interview , he had said that his team is proceeding with caution during the current circumstances.

"We'll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year," he said. "But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? It feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam!" he was quoted as having said during the interview.

David said he has been working on the script because he believes that "We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?"